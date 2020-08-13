Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

MIRM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $666.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

