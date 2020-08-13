M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,435,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,972,330 shares of company stock valued at $356,790,511 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

