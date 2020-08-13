M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,637,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,219,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $12,614,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

GMAB opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

