M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 353,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,822 shares of company stock worth $2,787,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.