Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $768.72

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.72 and traded as high as $777.28. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 69,773 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 768.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 779.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

