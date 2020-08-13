Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $977.00

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $977.00 and traded as high as $979.00. Murray International Trust shares last traded at $971.00, with a volume of 99,299 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 977 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,530.75 ($2,001.24).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.