Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

