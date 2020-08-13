NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.51

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and traded as high as $49.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 4,455 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

