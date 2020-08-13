National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,363 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 507,227 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 272,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

