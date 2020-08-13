National Asset Management Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 251.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

SVM stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

