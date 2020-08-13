National Asset Management Inc. Has $162,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 272,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,366,394.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Kline bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

