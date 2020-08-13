National Asset Management Inc. Has $178,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 143.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 36.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 54.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 70.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

