National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

