National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,481,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

