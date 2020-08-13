National Bank Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBIBF. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

About IBI Group

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

