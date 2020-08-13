Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.28. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 401,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 1.27% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

