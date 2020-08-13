NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 165.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $134.54.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

