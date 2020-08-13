NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Nomura upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of OC stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.