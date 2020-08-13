NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

