NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213,596 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 68,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 127,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus cut their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

