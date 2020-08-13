NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $631,000 Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Noah were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Noah by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 408,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth $294,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Noah by 28.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 93,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 59.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Noah by 225.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

