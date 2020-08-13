NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

