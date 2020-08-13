NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $940,000 Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $18,535,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

MIC opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

