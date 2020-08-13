NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,019,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 22.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 806,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after buying an additional 199,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE ATHM opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

