NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.03 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 432,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after buying an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First American Financial by 593.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

