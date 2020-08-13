NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.22 Million in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Inphi stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

