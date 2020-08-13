NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $538,000 in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 213,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 377.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,800 shares of company stock worth $1,505,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.86, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

