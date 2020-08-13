NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $622,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.