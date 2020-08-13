NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $778,000 in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,467,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

