NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,385 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

