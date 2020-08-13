NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

