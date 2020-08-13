NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

