NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,742,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $163.96 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

