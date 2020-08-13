NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $522,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of PBA opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

