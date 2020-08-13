NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

