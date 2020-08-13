NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 873 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

