NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,100 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 58.com during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in 58.com by 25.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

