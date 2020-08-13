NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 26,961 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Popular were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Popular by 269.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 22.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Popular by 127.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 153,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 86,090 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

