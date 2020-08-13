NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,044 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dana were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 803,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Dana by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

