NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 758 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of IDA opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

