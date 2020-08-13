NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 911 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,639. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

