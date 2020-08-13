NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $819,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

