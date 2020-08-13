NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

