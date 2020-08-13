NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 70.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217,454 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 80.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 383,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

