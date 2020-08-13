NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after buying an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 310,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

