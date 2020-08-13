NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $49,571,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,230,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,976,955 shares of company stock valued at $230,222,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

