OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $260.85

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.85 and traded as high as $264.60. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $263.00, with a volume of 446,048 shares changing hands.

OSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.29).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.28.

About OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.