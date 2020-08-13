Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 53,547 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 43,700 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $958,778.00.

On Monday, June 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,056,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,023,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,488,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, T Kendall Hunt sold 32,387 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,222.63.

On Wednesday, May 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $454,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $915,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onespan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Onespan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Onespan by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

