Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Oxford Industries worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,374,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $820.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.22. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

