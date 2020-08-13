Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $1,157,427.16 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,554,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

